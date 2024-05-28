Gain Parvati’s grace

Our actions enable us to gain spiritual assets, the only thing that we carry with us for the after-life. Our spiritual literature is replete with instances of good deeds resulting in great boons. One example is that of Vidyavati, said P. Swaminathan in a discourse.

Employed as a sweeper in a temple, Vidyavati went beyond her duties and served the temple deity, Parvati, with utter devotion and humility. Wont to speak with the deity, she once expressed a desire that if she were to be reborn, then the deity should be born as her child. Perceiving this as a rightful plea, Parvati granted the boon. In her next birth, Vidyavati was born as Kanchanamala and married Malayadwaja, the ruler of Madurai. The couple had no children and hence the king conducted a yagna, seeking to be blessed with a boy to carry on his legacy, However, a girl child walked out of the fire and the king was asked to raise her as his successor.

While the queen showered her with love and care, the king ensured she excelled in all forms of warfare. Soon, the young girl, originally named Tadadakai, becomes the famous Meenakshi, and had conquered all the kingdoms barring Kailash. Venturing there, she came across a splendorous Siva and the warrior woman turned into a blushing maiden. She sought marriage with Siva, who promised to do so after arriving in Madurai. However, when he arrived in Madurai, he came clad in a tiger skin, with skulls as garlands around his neck and snakes as his jewels, in order to test her. Tadadakai was shocked at this form, but was advised to see Him with the inner eye. She did so at once and forthwith realised this was none other than Sundareswaran. The celestial wedding followed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.