12 July 2021 22:21 IST

In Srimad Bhagavatam, sage Suka gives a wonderful description of the newborn Krishna, said V.S. Karunakarachariar in a discourse. Krishna had lotus-like eyes, and four hands, which held His weapons. He had on His chest the characteristic mole known as Srivatsa. Lakshmi was seen on His chest. He was adorned with the Kaustubha gem. His diamond and gem studded crown and earrings dazzled. The child had a beautiful black hue, like rain-bearing clouds. He had thick hair. He was further adorned with a waist belt, bracelets and armbands. No child had ever looked like this. He was an adbhutam balakam — a most unusual and unique child. And Vasudeva saw his amazing son, says Suka.

Devaki was alarmed, for Kamsa was sure to kill such a child. Why did Krishna take this form? Devaki was responsible for this. When Brahma created many couples, asking them to procreate, one couple was more inclined towards attaining moksha. They were Prisni and her husband Sutapas. They, therefore, did penance, and Lord Narayana appeared before them. Considering their desire for moksha, that is what they should have asked for. But the Lord’s plans for them were different. So, when they saw the Lord, Prisni said she wanted a child like Him, and she said this three times. The Lord agreed to grant her what she wanted. But how could He find someone like Him? There is none equal to or superior to Him.

The only option was for Him to be born as her child. And since her prayer had been made three times, He had to do this thrice. The first time, He was born to her as Prisnigarbha, the second time as Vamana. Now as Krishna, He had come revealing His form as Narayana, thus fulfilling His promise to Prisni, for it was Prisni who was born as Devaki.

Advertising

Advertising