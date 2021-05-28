From karma to jnana

28 May 2021 21:23 IST

The lucid presentation of esoteric truths relating to Brahman in the Mundaka Upanishad helps in loosening the knots in one’s heart, to lead the spiritual aspirant to grasp the ultimate purpose of life, said Sri K. Srinivasan in a discourse. For instance, the salient features of the paths of karma and jnana, of Para and Apara vidya, are presented to help us evaluate their worth from the angle of salvation of the jivatma. Other issues including cosmology, Time, Space, as well as the attainment of Brahma vidya through the grace of the preceptor, etc, are also explained. Apara vidya is necessary for laukika purposes, but Para Vidya alone can lead us to moksha.

Likewise, the path of karma is endorsed by the rishis of yore who have been blessed to understand the in-depth meanings of the Vedas and have prescribed the practices of Vedic rituals for the benefit of the jivatmas caught in samsara. All of us are bound to accept and abide by these which are the word of God. All the karmas are true and the fruits promised are also true. But all the goals of karma, such as attaining worlds like swarga etc are shown to be temporary goals and that mere adherence to karma cannot help one to cross samsara.

If ignorance, desire and action bind us to the path of karma, and are the cause of all ills of samsara, Knowledge can lead us out of it. Vairagya can take root through chitta suddhi that comes from practice of selfless karma without aim on worldly and personal goals. The role of preceptor in bringing about this awareness of the true value of karma as a mere step for attainment of jnana is highlighted. After all, one is sure to understand at some point of time that Brahma jnana is the goal and this is attained by Upasana of Brahman.

