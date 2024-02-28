From avarice to atma bhakti

February 28, 2024 04:10 am | Updated 04:10 am IST

Saints show us the futility of power and pelf and the importance of true wealth: enrichment of the soul. Among the several great souls born in the country, Purandara Dasa richly deserves the title of Musical Pithamaha, one who was a votary of the bhakti movement, said Suchithra Balasubramanain in a discourse.

Through his musical output, Purandara Dasa presented difficult philosophical ideas in a simple way that the common folk could grasp and appreciate. He is one of the eight Haridasas who devoted their lives to the Lord.

Born by the grace of Lord Srinivasa of Tirupati into a very wealthy merchant family, he was named Srinivasa and called Cheenappa. Known as Nava Koti Narayanan, he was not large hearted; nor was he given to charity. The Lord decided to test him and change his ways. He took the form of a Brahmin and accompanied by a small boy approached Cheenappa for financial help to perform the boy’s upanayanam. When Cheenappa refused, He approached his wife who donated her bejewelled nose ring. The Lord played a further trick by taking the same to Cheenappa and asked him to buy it. The merchant, suspecting it could be his wife’s, asked her to bring hers to him. The distraught wife prayed to the Lord, and, with His help produced an identical one. As her husband compared the two, they fused into one. Cheenappa realised that higher powers were at play and sought divine blessings. However, the Lord informed his wife that he was still attached to material life and not quite ready for divine grace. Chennappa immediately renounced everything at once, saying Sarvam Krishnarpanam Asthu. Immediately Vittal (Krishna) appeared before him and blessed him. Becoming Purandara Vittala Dasa, he became a mendicant, inciting bhakti in all.