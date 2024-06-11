Arjuna asked Lord Krishna why all people do not take refuge in Him. Valayapettai Sri Ramachariar said the reply of the Lord was narrated in Chapter VII Sloka 15. Those who commit evil deeds will not seek asylum in Him. They are classified into four types. The foolish — who have yet to learn from a proper perspective and have a misconception that the self is dependent and that all they enjoy are their own; the lowest of men (Naradhama) — are those who lack clarity despite learning sastras; Persons deprived of knowledge by delusion (Maya); and those of demoniac nature: who have knowledge about Him and His divine manifestation but who hate Him.

In the next sloka, the Lord again says there are four types of people who do good deeds and worship Him (Chaturvidha: Bhajanthe maam). Who wishes to regain the wealth lost (Aarthi); Who yearns for the wealth he has yet to obtain (Artharthi); The seeker of knowledge (Jignasu:); and Man of knowledge who knows the essential nature of the self and whose cherished desire is to attain the Lord and who thinks the Lord alone is the highest (Jnani).

The Lord says Jnanis are like charitable persons (Udhara:). Only givers can be called charitable, but then how can Jnanis who receive from God be called charitable? Because they change the Lord magnanimously to make Him give what they aspire for —moksha (Udhara: sarva evaithe) Chapter VII sloka 18.

