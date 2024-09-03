Saiva siddhanta says there are four progressive stages, which eventually lead us to liberation, said R. Narayanan in a discourse. The four stages are sariyai, kiriyai, yogam and jnanam. Cleaning a temple, singing songs in praise of God — these constitute sariyai. Offering dhupa, deepa, water, flowers and incense to Lord Shiva — these come under the category of kiriyai. Meditation is yoga. The fourth stage in the spiritual journey is jnanam. Jnanam comes when we understand the concepts of pasu, pathi and paasam. Pasu is the jivatma. Paasam refers to the bonds that keep the atma tied to worldly interests and thus keep it away from the Supreme One (pathi). Once we realise this and shun worldly desires, we begin to move closer to God. The four stages prescribed in Saiva siddhanta can be compared to the stages through which a fruit eventually emerges from a tree. The tree brings forth a bud, which opens up into a flower. The flower yields a fruit. But we have to wait till the fruit matures and ripens, before we can eat it. Sariyai is like the bud; the flower is kiriyai; the raw fruit is yogam and the ripe fruit is jnanam.

These four stages are also known as dasa marga, satputra marga, saka marga and sanmarga. We first consider ourselves the servitors of God. In satputra marga, we worship God as our parent. In the third stage, we treat Him as a friend. Sanmarga is when we have jnana and attain Siva.