Dharma, Artha, Kama and Moksha are the four golden concepts enshrined in our philosophy to give a good life here in this world and in the world hereafter. The first three are the ways and means and the last one is the end result.

Dharma refers to upholding virtuous values such as speaking truth always and treading the path of righteousness. Upanishad says Satyam Vada Dharmam Chara — speak the truth and live in a pious way. Artha refers to earning in righteous manner to sustain a good and contended life. Kama refers to attachment to legitimate desires. It is a comprehensive term. One should not succumb to sensual pleasures. Elders say a person should lead his life like a pearl of water on a lotus leaf — neither dropping down nor getting stuck on the leaf. Impliedly a person should neither get stuck with too much of attachments to the worldly desires nor should runaway shunning his responsibilities of leading the life. Moksha is attaining salvation at the feet of Lord after getting liberated from here.

But then what prevents us from leading a good life? Greediness, anger, jealousy, hateracy, lust for desire are some of the impediments that entangle a person. If people get trapped by the influence of these impediments, they may plunge head-long abyss into the mundane world.

Practically we may encounter certain adversaries in our life, making it difficult and may even prompt us to get strayed.

An Acharya said in a discourse that we have to be steadfast even during the time of adversity. The story of Harischandra is worth recalling. He was subjected to untold hardship and was even lured by sage Viswamithra to utter a word of lie.

Trees may fail to yield fruits; Sun may fail to appear; Moon may fail to glow; Stars may fall down; Earth may develop fissures; Ocean may go dry. But Harischandra would never tell lies. The result is obvious.