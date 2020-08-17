In the tenth chapter of the Bhagavad Gita, the glories of the Lord that had been spoken of in the seventh and also in the ninth chapters are explained further. Repeated references are for the sake of reinforcing the mysterious and mystic aspects of the Lord’s infinite glories that are shown here to be only a mere speck of what remains unknown and unfathomable, pointed out Swamini Satyavratananda in a discourse. As one tries to meditate on the Lord’s Vibhuti, the upasana gets strengthened gradually. The most striking aspect of His glories is the inherent dual aspect, the manifest and the unmanifest forms He assumes. The manifestation is for the sake of His devotees who are keen to know more about Him. In fact, it is possible to invoke the Infinite God even in a small handmade mould of Haridra Kumkum.

God is always available to His bhaktas in whatever form they wish. When He appears as Rama, Krishna or Devi, it is to be understood that these are forms of the one and eternal ‘changeless, formless, infinite principle.’ These forms are aids to realisation as in the case of Saint Thyagaraja’s Rama bhakti or in the case of Meera Bai who shines in her Krishna bhakti.

Their devotion makes them perceive the eternal Lord in their Ishta devata with whom they are able to converse with ease. The Purana stories are to be interpreted as symbolic of higher truths with the help of sastra knowledge even as they are storehouses of moral values for the common man to imbibe. The puranas try to capture the infinite principle in tangible terms even as a picture that captures a memorable moment is only a version of the reality. One has to seek beyond the representation that speaks of a Ravana with ten heads, or of a physical destination such as Vaikunta or Kailasa.