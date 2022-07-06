For the soul’s welfare

The theme of Adi Sankara’s stotra grantha ‘Bhaja Govinda,’ also known as ‘Moha Mudgara,’ is to stir in each one of us the desire to know the meaning of our existence in earnest, pointed out Sri B. Sundarkumar in a discourse. This should be paramount in our life. The acharya’s advice to all the jivatmas who are deluded and distracted by the infinite variety in life is to turn our focus inward and chant His name Govinda. The term ‘dukrinch karane’ in the very first verse, a grammatical principle from Panini’s treatise, is symbolic of the secondary merit of material knowledge, as opposed to spiritual awareness. It echoes Vyasa’s formula, ‘athato brahma jignyasa,’ that urges people to gain spiritual jnana by engaging one’s thoughts on the nature of the Supreme Brahman rather than on gaining mastery over worldly knowledge which is mostly materialistic.

In our daily life, whatever physical activity one is engaged in, one’s mind is always at work in the background. The mind has astonishing power to traverse time and space effortlessly. It is more than cramped with all kinds of thoughts. One has to train the mind to choose only what is most beneficial for the welfare of the atma. For, at the time of death, it is not one’s worldly knowledge that will be of any help.

The famous Bhagavad Gita sloka that speaks of ‘antima kala smarana,’ makes it clear that if the departing soul fixes its thoughts on God, that soul is sure to reach Him. The Lord also says that if the soul thinks of something else other than God at the time of death, it will not be able to reach Him. To be able to focus on thoughts of God at the last moment is not easy at all. So one has to prepare oneself to think and meditate on God at all times by conscious practice.