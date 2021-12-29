For the benefit of devotees

Saiva Agamas given by Lord Siva are difficult to understand, and had He not explained them through chosen devotees, the Agamas would not have been helpful to us. They would have been like letters written on water, said R. Narayanan in a discourse.

Agamas have four sections (padas) — carya, kriya, yoga and jnana. Carya pada tells us about Siva’s linga form, the form of Uma Mahesvara murthi, of Nandi and other parivara devatas. It tells us about temple construction, how to offer flowers, modes of atonement, and the form of japamala and yogapatta (cloth used during yoga). It tells us about funeral rites and death anniversary rituals. Kriya pada tells us how to pronounce mantras, the form of kundamandala vedhi, how to perform sandhyavandana, how to do puja, japa, homa, Siva deeksha and Acharya abhisheka. Personal worship (Atmartha) and temple worship (parartha) and naimmitika puja (occasional pujas), and details about the conduct of temple festivals are also told in Kriya pada.

Yoga pada details yama, niyama, asana, pranayama, dhyana and samadhi. Yoga pada also tells us about understanding the contents of jnana pada, through meditation. Jnana pada tells of pasu (jivatma), pathi (Lord Siva) and paasam (hurdles that keep us from reaching Lord Siva).

Jivatmas that do not attain liberation, are born again through eggs or through embryos, or come from sweat or seeds. They could be born as devas, humans, animals, birds, reptiles, aquatic creatures or stationary forms like plants. Jnana pada section of the Saiva Agamas tells us of the different stages of jnana and the results obtained at each stage. The Nayanmar Thirugnanasambandar says that the Saiva Agamas were told by Siva for the benefit of His devotees.