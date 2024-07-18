ADVERTISEMENT

Follow virtuous qualities

Published - July 18, 2024 05:59 am IST

To make their lives more purposeful and meaningful, people should follow virtuous qualities such as respecting elders, developing friendship, living a contented life and expressing sympathy. Sri Damodhar Dikshidhar said in a discourse that, unfortunately, even if elders are ill-willed towards us, we should not fail to respect them. On return from his penance, the young child Dhruva prostrated at the feet of his father and stepmother, who were the reason for his going to the forest. He told them he would not have had the rarest opportunity to derive Lord Vishnu’s blessings if his desire (to sit on his father’s lap) had not been refused. Sri Rama had not uttered a single word when asked to go to the forest but prostrated at the feet of His stepmother Kaikeyi, the most undeserving responsible for His exile.

Men should learn to practice leading a contented life based on what they have. The poor Kusela used to go for Unchavruthi every day but would return when the vessel was even half full. Saint Thyagaraja also did the same. When the king of Tanjore offered him a position in the kingdom, the saint refused in spite of his impecunious condition.

All beings are God’s creations, and we have no right to harm them. Instead, we should show mercy and compassion. We should develop friendship instead of hatred.  God will automatically shower His blessings on those who exhibit such virtuous qualities, like a cascade flowing down from a hill to a valley (Yasya Prasanno Bhagawan).

