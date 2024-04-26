Focus on ‘Brahman’  

April 26, 2024 05:32 am | Updated 05:32 am IST

At times, there may be a discussion about whether people are born as a result of their past deeds or, after being born, they undertake various deeds. It is like “Bhijankura Nyaya”. Bhija refers to seeds and ankura means sprouts. It cannot be said whether sprouts came from seeds first or vice-versa.

Valayapettai Sri Ramachariar said in a discourse that a person whose mind is steadfastly set on the realisation of self and undeluded by the body consciousness would neither rejoice the pleasure nor grieve the grief. He whose mind is engaged in the contemplation of “Brahman” will enjoy undecaying bliss.

For those pleasures that are born of contact are wombs of pain. Five blemishes or defects or sins (doshas) may emerge in the process of enjoyment through worldly contacts: Aarjana dosha — people undergo untold suffering to earn money. Rakshana dosha — encounter with various difficulties to protect and save the hard-earned money. ”Arthanaam Arjane Dukham: Aarjithanam Rakshane”. Kshaya dosha — the wealth earned is not permanent and is perishable or destructible. People may constantly fear their wealth will go off them. Bhoga dosha, the more we experience material comforts, the more the urge and desire grow in us. It is like offering oblations in fire, which kindle the flames to leap high. If people do not get the desired comforts, they end up with sadness. Himsa dosha — it refers to causing trouble to others while we try to obtain the means to enjoy our comforts.

The wise men do not rejoice in them.

