Flawless couple

April 25, 2024 04:37 am | Updated 04:37 am IST

We should look upon Lord Narayana and His Consort as our parents. The Dharma Sastras say that we should always treat our parents respectfully, doing our duty towards them. What then is the need to look at the Lord and Goddess Lakshmi as our parents? It is because the Divine Couple is flawless, elaborated Velukkudi Krishnan, in a discourse. In which case, what are the flaws that our parents have? First of all, our association with our parents is due to karma. But our association with the Lord is not due to karma. It is a natural connection, which is never lost. Secondly, our parents are connected to us only in this janma. But the Divine Couple are there forever. Thirdly, our parents have a limited role to play on this earth, in the sense that they are our parents, but not the parents of everyone on this earth. Fourthly, our parents may have negative qualities. They may not have jnana. Fifthly, there are parents who do not always do good for their children. Even parents, who may be well intentioned towards their children, sometimes end up making them miserable, like Kaikeyi, for example.

Kaikeyi did not intend to hurt Bharata. She meant well for him. But she caused him anguish, and ended up ensuring that he lived like an ascetic in Nandigrama. Dhritarashtra did not correct Duryodhana, but went along with all his misdeeds. The result was that his entire family was wiped out. Here parental affection resulted in disaster for a family.

