Fix your mind upon Me: Krishna

The Bhagavad Gita teaches everyone to live well, but one should develop the correct perspective and develop the knowledge that can awaken one’s inner being and transform one. Chapter III of the Gita shows us how to achieve this, said Swami Mitranandaji in a discourse. When Arjuna was caught on the horns of a dilemma over the terrible Kurukshetra war, he asked Lord Krishna to show him clearly which path to pursue, whether the one of action or that of knowledge. Lord Krishna points out that a two-fold faith has been declared by Him for the human race even earlier than the Mahabharat war: the way of knowledge for the Sankhyas and the way of action for the Yogis. The path of a sankhya however calls for a logical, rational mindset, with a completely still inner core, which not many of us possess. The mere act of meditation or pursuit of knowledge without mastery over the senses is a futile exercise. Krishna says fix your mind upon Me and remain there. Most devotees, aspiring for a calm mind, find it tough to achieve that meditative state. This state of restlessness is natural since each one conducts himself on earth as per his prakriti (guna).

When one channelises that restlessness into work, one is well on the path to spiritual progression. Work is worship. Having well managed the senses and the mind, he who pursues karma yoga by involving senses of action, (moderating not withdrawing) into work and in that work remain detached, such a person is on the right path to reach God. Hanuman dedicated his entire life to service, and did what he had to do, with complete detachment but full focus. It is Rama who came to him and embraced him time and again.