Five types of wealth

13 August 2021 19:48 IST

When Mahabali wants to give Vamana the land the latter asks for, Sukracharya warns Bali. He says, “If you grant this Brahmachari what He seeks, you will lose everything — your kingdom, your wealth, your tejas. He can measure all the three worlds with three steps.” Sukracharya then speaks about daana, said Kidambi Narayanan in a discourse. Wealth should be divided into five types, says Sukracharya. One portion is to be set aside for dharma. One portion is for one’s own sreyas. One portion should be used to augment one’s current wealth. One portion is to be used to run everyday life. One portion is to be used to help relatives.

There is a Sanskrit verse, which says wealth faces many challenges. A demand on money comes in the form of the need to give daana. If one gives daana, then one is saved from the other three demands on it. If you do not give daana, your wealth will be taxed by rulers and will get depleted. Or you could be robbed. So it is best to give to others, but even this must be within reasonable limits, and this is what Sukracharya points out to Mahabali. The Vedas compare this body to a tree. A tree bears flowers and fruits. But this is possible only if the tree is healthy. If the tree itself becomes shaky, then can it bear flowers or fruits? Likewise, only if a man is economically stable, he can help others. If he gives away everything, then he will become impoverished himself, and will be unable to help anyone. He who cannot help himself cannot help others.

Keeping all this in mind, Sukracharya warns Mahabali. But Bali says, “I am Prahlada’s grandson. Not keeping my promise is a sin. Nothing can harm a person’s dharma, but his sins. And to lie is a sin. I have promised this Brahmachari whatever He asks for. How can I go back on my word?”

Advertising

Advertising