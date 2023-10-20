Five specialities of archa form

October 20, 2023 05:04 am | Updated October 19, 2023 06:07 pm IST

Paushkara Samhita lists five special qualities of the archa form of Lord Narayana, said V.S. Karunakarachariar in a discourse. His auspicious qualities are present in His archa form too, and this is the first feature. Sage Sandilya says that if we worship His archa murthis our sins disappear. This is the second greatness of the archa form. Paushkara Samhita says that even if a person has no intention of worshipping the Lord, but happens to look at His divine form accidentally, his negative qualities vanish. This is the third speciality.

There are three ways for us to come to conclusions. One is on the basis of what we see. But if we see things with the wrong perspective, we make wrong conclusions. This is called ‘kubuddhi.’ Another way is anumana, a guess. When we see smoke, we conclude that there is a fire somewhere. But if we lack clarity about the cause or consequence of something, we could come to wrong conclusions. When such mistakes occur, we call it kutarkka. Another way is through sabda, which includes Vedas, Smrtis, Itihasas and Puranas, which are not contrary to the Vedas. Misinterpreting these is kubhava. All such confusions disappear when we worship the Lord’s archa form.

In the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna says, “Some people want to worship me in certain forms. I appear before them as an archa murthi in the form they wish to see.” This is another speciality of the archa form. The fifth special feature is the way the Lord’s archa murthi draws devotees. Thus, the five specialities of the archa form are — presence of the Lord’s auspicious qualities in the archa form; archa murthis purify us; they rid us of false notions; the Lord is accessible in His archa form; the archa form is bewitching.

