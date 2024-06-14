GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five limbs of surrender

Published - June 14, 2024 05:24 am IST

Acharya Sri Vedantha Desika has composed Nyasa Dasakam in which he explains all the concepts and the benefit of surrendering (sarnagathi) at the divine feet of God in a simple manner. Navalpakkam Sri Vasudevachariar Swamy said in a discourse, “Nyasa” means to place or submit, and “Dasakam” denotes ten. Like Sri Ramanuja, who had given the essence of Veda Bhashya in a condensed form as “Vedanta Deepam”, Sri Vedantha Desika has presented the doctrine of surrender in an abridged form in ten verses in “Nyasa Dasakam”. Though small, it contains excellent information about the import of “Dwaya Mantra”.

One has to submit oneself to God, which involves three things. Submitting one’s soul as it is the property of God (Aatma Nyasam), the responsibility of protection (Bhara Nyasam), and the benefit of surrender (Phala Nyasam).

The concept of surrender has six parts, called ‘Shad Vidhya Saranagathi’. The main part is called Nyasa (surrender). The five limbs of surrender are: To resolve to perform only the duties enshrined; to desist the acts that displease God; to express our humility with helplessness; to have an absolute and enduring faith and to entrust our protection to Him with a sincere appeal.

It is prayed to grant Moksha at the end of this birth. As long as we exist in this world, He should bless us to serve Him. We should plead with Him to help us not indulge in sinful acts and forgive for any sins committed thus far.

