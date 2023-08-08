Five Krishna kshetras

August 08, 2023 06:14 am | Updated 02:28 am IST

The first part of the 10th mantra of Apratiratha sukta of Taittiriya Samhita can be specifically related to the divya desam known as Thirukkannapuram, said V.S. Karunakarachariar in a discourse. The word ‘dhvaja’ used in the mantra means flag, but Hemachandra’s dictionary gives the meaning — abode in the east. Thirukannapuram is called Keezhai veedu (divine kshetra in the east). Vibhishana wanted to see Lord Ranganatha’s (Rangendra’s) majestic walk. Ranganatha asked him to go to Thirukannapuram, and watch Him walk there. On every amavasya, the utsava deity of Thirukkannapuram moves in a southern direction so that Vibhishana can see Him from Lanka. Dhvaja can also be taken to refer to all divya desams on the east coast of Tamil Nadu.

The Vedic mantra uses the word ‘ishava.’ Ishu means five. But the mantra has the plural ‘ishava’, whereas the word ishu is singular. So where does five fit in? Thirukkovalur, Kapisthalam, Kannapuram, Kannamangai and Kannangkudi are Krishna kshetras. So the mantra can be interpreted as referring to this set of five kshetras. There are other classifications too, as for instance five Krishnaranya kshetras along the banks of the Cauvery — Therazhundur, Kapisthalam, Kannapuram, Kannamangai and Kannangkudi. If we take these many sets of five into consideration, then the objection to the singular plural contradiction gets sorted out.

Yet another classification of sacred kshetras is Therazhundur, Thirukkovalur, Thirukannapuram, Thirukannamangai and Mannargudi. So, we find that there are many such sets of five relating to kshetras, and with many such sets of five, there need not be any confusion with regard to singular and plural.

