Five-fold benefit of Garuda Panchami

August 23, 2023 05:15 am | Updated August 22, 2023 07:07 pm IST

Garuda Bhagawan’s avatar on earth is always referred to as Garuda Panchami, and there is a reason for this. The numeral five and Garuda have a close association, said Prabha Snehesh in a discourse on Garuda Panchami.

Our knowledge of Garuda, also known as Pakshiraja, is derived from five authentic books, namely, Pancharatra Aagamam, Saatvatha Samhitai, Paatma Samhitai, Narayana Samhitai and Vihageswara Samhitai.

These books say Garuda has five personas. He is a Satyan, Suparnan, Tarkshyan, Vihageswaran and Garudan. Garudan controls the five vayus in our physiology. These are Pranam, Apaanam, Samanam, Udhanam and Vyanam. These five being under control ensures good health. The fourth characteristic of Garuda is his five pre-eminent positions associated with Maha Vishnu. He is the vahana (mount) for Lord Narayana. He enjoys the status of a saha (friend) of Narayana. He is also the dasan, servitor of the Lord. He is the asanam, the seat of the Lord. Last, but not the least, he is the dwajam (flagstaff) for the Lord. Garuda serves the Lord at all times: nitya suri, especially in the following five: when Naryana is on Para status (Vaikuntam) Garuda is the dasan. when He is in Suha state (Paar Kadal/Milky Ocean) Garuda stands guard; When Naryana is Antaryami (residing in us), He is often seated on Pakshiraja; Garuda served Narayana in Vibhava state, when He took avatar as Rama and Krishna. Lastly, Garuda is always present in Archa state, offering devotees his benediction from under the flagstaff in all Vaishnavite temples.

The fifth phenomenon of Garuda is the Panchakshara mantra, which is effective against all diseases. This mantra is not easy to obtain. However, Swami Vedanta Desikan has simplified it in Garuda Panchaashath, reciting which will fetch one abundant benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.