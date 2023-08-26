Five divine names of Mahalakshmi 

August 26, 2023 05:05 am | Updated August 25, 2023 06:52 pm IST

Sri Vedanta Desika has sung Sristhuthi in praise of Sri Mahalakshmi. Smt. Prabha Senesh said in a discourse that the Acharya refers to five divine names of the goddess in the eighth sloka (Asyesana Tvamasi Jagata:). They are Lakshmi, Padma, Jaladhi Tanaya, Vishnu Pathni and Indira.

Lakshmi refers to an identification of being the divine consort. Peyazhwar says, “Thirukanden Ponmenikanden“ — that he has seen the Goddess first. Vedas say ‘Parabrahmam’ is the Lord of Lakshmi (Lakshmipathy).

Padmam refers to the lotus. Padmapriye, Padmini, Padmahasthe, Padmalaye and Padmadalayathaakshi are the different names chanted in Srisuktham. Padmapriye — one who loves lotus. She is fond of the naval lotus of Lord Narayana. A description of Padmini in the commentary ‘Rathna Manjari’ elaborates on the handsomeness of the Goddess — her nose resembles a sesame flower, has long hair, ever utters pleasing words, is very slender, knows music and dance and whatever ornaments/robes adorned will match exactly.

Padmahastha denotes holding the lotus ever in her hand. She also bears the lotus-like divine feet of the Lord. Padmalaye — Alayam refers to getting immersed. She is ever seated in the lotus-like heart of God. Padmadalayathaakshi — Her eyes are like lotus. Poet Kambar says Hanuman identified in Asokavanam Sri Sita only with the help of Her eyes.

Jaladhi Tanaya — There are seven types of oceans, viz. salt, sugarcane, milk, curd, ghee, honey and pure water. She is the daughter of a pristine water ocean. Vishnupathni — She is the divine consort of Lord Vishnu. Indira — ‘Indi’ means vast wealth. Indira refers to the possessor of all such wealth.

Chanting these five names will help us get everything in our life and enable us to cross the sea of samsara.

