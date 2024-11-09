First among equals

Manavala Mamuni celebrates Tiruvonam, Avittam and Sadhayam falling in the month of Aippasi as incomparable stars, for a good reason. The first three Vaishnavite preceptors (Mudhal Moondru Azhwargal) – Poigai Azhwar, Bhuthattazhwar and Peyazhwar – appeared in this world on successive days in the same year, in the same Tamil month of Aippasi under the above-mentioned stars, in order to show devotees the way to realise God, said Tirukkudanthai Dr. Venkatesh.

Believed to have been born in the Dwapara Yuga, they had divine origins. Poigai Azhwar was so named since he was found in a poigai (tank) in Kancheepuram. Bhuthattazhwar, originating in Mahabalipuram, possessed divine knowledge due to God’s grace. Appearing in Mylapore, Peyazhwar derived his name due to his intense love of God (Pey in Tamil stands for one possessed).

United by their love of God and travelling individually, they spread His glory, while longing for a vision of Perumal. What is God if not a slave to His devotees? Accordingly, one dark, rainy night, He made sure all three gathered in a small enclosure in the hermitage of Brigandu muni in Tirukovilur. The enclosure was large enough for one to recline, two to be seated and three to stand. As the three arrived one after the other, there was only standing room, when they felt the presence of a fourth. Curious to know who had joined them, Poigai Azhwar used the universe as a lamp, the oceans as fuel and the sun as wick to light a lamp. He was on the verge of recognising the divine presence, when Bhuthattazhwar used devotion as the lamp, interest (to know) as fuel and intellect as the wick to light the diya of wisdom. Peyazhwar simply fell at the feet of the fourth person, singing, “Tirukkandein, Pon meni Kandein” [I found the glorious, golden form of the Lord], which forms part of the spontaneous hymns by all three of them, known as Tiruvandadi. Each of them composed 100 hymns.