Finding God through music

June 17, 2023 03:19 am | Updated 03:19 am IST

Pregnant women are often asked to listen to the kritis of Muthuswami Dikshitar. The poor are asked to pray to Goddess Annapoorani for poverty alleviation either by listening to or rendering Dikshitar’s kritis; some in administrative positions are happy when singers render his songs in Amrutavarshini raga during drought. Gurus offer a single solution to a devotee: keep your mind free, listen to Dikshitar’s life history and his songs to attain inner peace and receive god’s blessings. Dikshitar, one of the three of the musical trinity along with Sri Tyagaraja and Syama Sastri, was directly blessed by Goddesses Annapoorani, Saraswati, Lakshmi and by Lord Subrahmanya at various stages in his life. He showed us all how to shun distractions and lead a straightforward life of divine music and higher thoughts, said P. Swaminathan in a discourse.

The bhakti movement in our country is a perennial one and is the easiest to adhere to in Kali Yuga. As we look around us and see others richer than us or more knowledgeable, we pray for similar material gratification. This has been mankind’s flaw, and Dikshitar showed that God’s blessing alone is true wealth.

Dikshitar’s unshakable faith was a result of both his birth and upbringing. From an early age, his father inculcated strong values in him, taught him music, yoga, astrology, Vedas, agama sastra among others. He also taught him to play the veena. The child was identified for great things by Chidambaranadha Yogi of Manali, who took him to Kasi and for five years fostered him. It was in Kasi that Goddess Saraswati gifted him a veena when Dikshitar bathed in the Ganga and Goddess Annapoorani also blessed him. When he returned to Tamil Nadu and composed numerous kritis, people gathered to listen to him. On a visit to Tiruttani, he was fed a sugar candy by none other than Lord Subrahmanya Himself. His way of life inspired many.

In 1835, around Deepavali, through his yogic powers, Dikshitar knew his end was nearing, and proceeded to Ettayapuram where his brother lived. En route, he encountered villages reeling under severe drought. Focusing his mind on Devi, he rendered a song in Amrutavarshini, upon which the skies opened up. He passed away, singing Meenalochani, Paasa lochani, leaving behind a legacy of finding God through music.