Faultless Tiruvachagam

The Tiruvachagam stands as a towering work of devotion in the annals of Tamil spiritual literature. There is no better way to imbibe the tenets and spirit of Saivism than by getting initiated into the hymns of Manikkavachagar. In a discourse, Sri Ka Vinayakam drew attention to one such devotee, Turaimangalam Sivaprakasar, who lived around the end of the 17th century, and whose life and works have inspired many more to follow the path shown by Manikkavachagar.

Sivaprakasar was drawn to the spiritual tradition early in life and has authored many devotional works. Renowned for his scholarship, poetic talents, and his innate devotion to God, he came to be known as Karpanai Kalanjiyam Sivaprakasar, Jnana Kalanjiyam Sivaprakasar and so on. It is easy to sense the strong influence of Manikkavachagar in his many works. For instance, his poem ‘Sona Saila Maalai’ on Tiruvannamalai is inspired by Manikkavachagar’s ‘Neethal Vinnappam’ that is hailed for its ability to melt one’s heart in devotion. ‘Sona Saila Maalai’ too shares this quality to overwhelm the readers with devotion. Also, the similarity in the theme and the handling of it, the choice of words and phrases, etc, are quite striking.

In one of his other woks, ‘Naalvar Naanmani Maalai’, a poem in praise of the foremost Saiva saints, Gnanasambandar, Tirunavukkarasar, Sundarar and Manikkavachagar, Sivaprakasar’s hymns on Manikkavachagar contain many exceptional insights on the saint and his hymns. ‘If anything can be called a song it is only Manikkavachagar’s songs. The Tiruvachagam is a faultless song and its sweetness is owing to its ‘madhura vachagam.’ It is couched in ancient Sanga Tamizh and hence it is rightly known as ‘Sen Tamizh Maalai.’ Manikkavachagar is compared to ‘maa mazhai.’