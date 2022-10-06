Father-son conversation

Duryodhana is jealous of the respect shown to Yudhisthira by everyone during the Rajasuya yaga. He expresses his sorrow to his father Dhritarashtra. Dhritarashtra advises him to mend his ways, said Kidambi Narayanan, in a discourse. He reminds Duryodhana that whatever parents could and should do for their son has been done for Duryodhana by his parents. He has inherited a kingdom with full rights. Why should he be upset about Yudhisthira’s yaga? Can he not perform a similar yaga if he wants? Only a man who controls his mind has peace of mind, Dhritarashtra points out.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pandavas are Duryodhana’s blood relatives. Hurting them would be like cutting off one’s own hands. Duryodhana has studied under the best teachers, but of what use is his knowledge, asks Dhritarashtra. Does a ladle, used to make a sweet, experience the sweetness? Similar is Duryodhana’s learning. When not put to use, knowledge is useless. Even Vidura disapproves of Duryodhana’s plans. Vidura is proficient in all the Sastras taught by Brihaspathi to Indra. If Vidura says something must not be done, it is best to avoid it. Vidura has knowledge of all three kalas — the past, present and future. So, he can foresee disasters that will result from certain decisions. When he warns against enmity towards the Pandavas, should he not be heeded, asks Dhritarashtra.

But Duryodhana says that Vidura’s ideas are not in tune with his own. Yudhishthira is more like Vyasa and Vidura, whereas, Duryodhana is not in this category. He says Vidura always talks of dharma, but this does not help. Cunning leads to victory, argues Duryodhana. One should not worry about an opponent’s strengths, he says. If you do, you will be as useless as a mat that degrades gradually, when it has been exposed to the rains.