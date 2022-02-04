Fate is powerful

Karma is a broad term and has many meanings. Basically when viewed as action and reaction, it implies that each one reaps the effects of his actions good and bad in the course of his journey through the cycle of birth. Individual karma is the reason for the many disparities among people. Some are born wealthy and some poor. At times, the pious and virtuous face sufferings while the rich engage in sinful acts. The Purana and Itihasa stories clearly illustrate that the law of karma and its workings is manifest as the power of destiny as well, pointed out Sri R. Krishnamurthy Sastrigal in a discourse.

Even if we have an inkling of the future events in some cases, none can foresee the fruits that will follow automatically. There is a story of how the Mahabharata was imparted to Janamejaya, the son of Parikshit and the great grandson of the Pandava clan. He asks Vyasa why as a sage of great repute, he did not try to prevent the Mahabharata war that brought so much destruction. He could have used his power of penance and good counsel for this end. Or why did not Krishna, the omniscient Lord with unlimited prowess, avert the war?

In reply, Vyasa tells him that at the moment he can foresee that Janamejaya would incur the sin of killing a brahmana in ten days and asks him that if he thinks that fate can be won by intelligence, let him try to avert it. Janamejaya decides to perform a yagna during the next ten days. Janamejaya is pleased with the conduct and progress of the yaga. Till the last day and the last minute everything has been going on fine and just when the rishi is to conclude with the final offering, he falls down dead, leaving everyone shocked. As expiation for this sin, he listens to the Mahabharata.