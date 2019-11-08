Nammazhvar, in his Thiruvaimozhi, urges us to surrender to the Lord. His oru nayakamai verse shows us the need to surrender at once. We must not keep postponing surrender, said Kidambi Narayanan in a discourse. Nammazhvar gives the example of a king who loses a war and, as a consequence, his kingdom. He loses all his wealth and takes to begging. His only possession now is a begging bowl. Ashamed to be seen begging during the day, the king goes out to beg at night. One night, he struggles to find his way around because of the darkness. He steps on a stray dog lying in his path and falls. The begging bowl rolls away. Hearing the commotion, many people gather round him. They recognise him as the former king. They pity him for his fall from power, and their pity is even more humiliating than his loss of power.

Nammazhvar gives this as an example to make us realise the importance of surrendering at the Lord’s feet. We must not be enamoured of power and wealth, for we will lose them just as the king did. Nampillai, in his commentary, says the fate of this king is very similar to Ravana’s.

Ravana is a king who is finally killed in battle by Rama. His wife Mandodari comes to see him and laments thus: “ Even Indra, the chief of the celestials, was afraid of Ravana, and yet here he lies, killed by a human being. You lived in an inaccessible place and you could assume any form you wanted. How is it you have been killed by Rama? When your brother Khara was killed, it was clear that Rama was no ordinary man. Hanuman entered your city, which even devas could not. A bridge was built across the ocean and I was certain that Rama was more than a mere mortal. You allowed your senses to overpower you and you have paid for it.”