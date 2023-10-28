Faithful flock to Amritsar

October 28, 2023 05:02 am | Updated 05:02 am IST

These auspicious days are seeing the congregation of devotees to the holy city of Amritsar, commemorating their faith from diverse religions and all walks of life. It was the construction of guru ka chak, centred on a sacred pond by Guru Ramdas, which laid the foundation of Ramdaspur, popularly known now as the guru ki nagari, Amritsar, said Professor Kumool Abbi in a lecture.

Guru Ramdas, whose birth anniversary falls on October 30, founded the sacred universe of Amritsar, with its religious sites circumvallated by sacred sarovars, giving the city a unique identity. Born as Jetha in Dana Mandi at Lahore, Ramdas came under the tutelage of Guru Amaradas and was deployed in the service of humanity at Goindwal, He successfully defended the Sikh faith in Akbar’s court, and his guru anointed him as Guru Ramdas, the fourth Guru of Sikhs. The most significant milestone at Ramdaspur was the foundation of the Golden Temple, the holiest place of worship of the Sikhs. Guru Ramdas continued to give direction to Sikhism with a humane touch. He composed 638 hymns in 30 different ragas, included in the Guru Granth Sahib,

Devotees get drawn to another sacred space in Amritsar, the Valmiki Tirath Sthan, venerating Valmiki, whose birth anniversary falls on October 28. Inaugurated in 2016, it celebrates the crystallisation of the contemporary Valmiki identity. In the midst is Valmiki’s abode where it is believed he composed the Ramayana and the Yogavashista and visitors experience a soulful calmness when they visit here. He gave refuge to Sita and under his nurturing care She gave birth and raised her two sons Lava and Kusha. Amritsar is also home to some unique mythical traditions which are part of the Duriana mandir modelled on the Golden temple, upholding a unique legacy. Humans are constantly in search of God consciousness.