Abirami Bhattar praises Goddess Abirami of Thirukkadaiyur in his Abirami Andadi. He shows us many elements of Sakthi worship through his verses, elaborated M.A. Manickavelu in a discourse. He talks of the worship of Ambal as Sri Chakra too. There are nine triangles, five representing Siva and four representing Sakthi. These nine triangles intersect, forming 43 triangles. There is a bindu (dot) in the centre. That is Ambal’s abode. Ambal’s diamond studs are like Sri Chakra. Her studs played an important role in Abirami Bhattar’s life. So steeped in worship was Bhattar, that he did not pay attention to what the king was asking him. The king asked him what day of the month it was. Bhattar said it was a full moon day when actually it was a new moon day. The king, angry because Bhattar had not paid attention to him, ordered that Bhattar would be cast into the fire if the moon did not appear that night. Ambal, in answer to Bhattar’s prayer, appeared in the sky and flung her ear ornament in the sky. Ambal’s ear ornament turned into the moon, and the king realised what a great man Abirami Bhattar was.

There are nine avaranas or enclosures in the Sri Chakra. Ambal’s names in the nine avaranas are as follows: Tripura, Tripuresi, Tripurasundari, Tripuravasini, Tripurasini, Tripuramalini, Tripurasiddha, Tripurambika and Mahatripurasundari. Sri Chakras are installed and sanctified in temples for the Goddess. These Sri Chakras are made of copper, panchaloha (an alloy of five metals), silver and gold. Sri Chakras are also the focus in Devi upasana at home.

In verse 19 of Abirami Andadi, Bhattar describes Ambal as the One without beginning or end. Verse 20 is recited when one is keen to acquire wealth and property. Recitation of this verse confers prosperity on the devotee.