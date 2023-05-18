ADVERTISEMENT

Upadesa Panchakam

May 18, 2023 04:03 am | Updated May 17, 2023 04:32 pm IST

It is widely believed that Lord Parameshwara transcended down in the manifestation of Sri Adi Sankara. The scriptures say chanting of the Panchakshara will please Lord Siva. The five most essential things prescribed for devotees of Lord Siva are vibhuthi, vilva pathram (bael leaf), Panchaksharam, rudraksham, and Sivakshethras. The great acharya has composed Upadesa Panchakam containing five verses that point out the ways and means of the great path to truth. Upadesa Panchakam, also known as Saadhana Panchakam, stops us from wandering into the labyrinth of futile, negative arguments.

The first verse speaks of the daily study of the Vedas (‘Vedho nithyamadheeyatham’). We shouldn’t ask what’s the benefit of reciting the Vedas. We have to perform duties as ordained in the Vedas. Hearing Vedic sound and inhaling the smoke of homa will cleanse our sins. We have to try to develop knowledge of the soul.

The second verse concerns “sathsangam” — the benefit of being in the company of good people. Sage Narada says in the Bhakti Sutram that only the company of pious people will help develop bhakti and help us cross the sea of samsara. It is said that we should never be perfidious to the pious.

The third verse speaks of renouncing pride and giving up delusory misconceptions (vaakyarthascha vicharyatham). Let us try to think “I am Brahmam” and forsake the belief that “I am the body”. 

The fourth verse says to live in contentment, not beg for delicious food, and swallow daily the medicine that’s in the form of alms (kshudh vyadischa).

The last verse points to quietening one’s mind in the Supreme Lord (ekanthe sukham aasyathem). Let us fix our mind in the ultimate truth of the soul, Brahmashree Sundarkumar said in a discourse.

