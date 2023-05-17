Faith | The Lord of Hastigiri

May 17, 2023 04:40 am | Updated May 16, 2023 06:40 pm IST

When Brahma completed Asvamedha yaga in Kanchi, Lord Varadaraja emerged from the sacrificial fire. Desika describes the appearance of the Lord before Brahma, and narrates the events that followed in his ‘Mei viratha manmiyam’, said T.N. Aravamudachariar, in a discourse. The Lord asked Brahma what he wanted. The purpose of Brahma’s yaga was to see the Lord, and that goal had been fulfilled with the appearance of the Lord from the fire. Brahma further requested that just as the Lord had appeared before him in Krita Yuga, so should He remain in Kanchi, blessing His devotees in all yugas. The Lord granted Brahma’s request. Before departing to Satya Loka, Brahma instructed the rishis to worship the Lord, with pure water, fragrant betel leaves and to offer laddus and seedai to Him. Periyazhvar, in one of his pasurams, talks of offerings to Krishna- laddus, seedai and sesame and jaggery rolled into balls. Desika clearly is influenced by this pasuram, when he says that the same delicacies should be offered to Lord Varadaraja. Desika says that in addition dishes made of vegetables should also be among the food offerings to Varadaraja.

Desika says that Lord Varadaraja appeared in Krita Yuga, and stayed on in Kanchi. In Treta Yuga, He was Gajendra Varada, for He saved the elephant Gajendra from the jaws of a crocodile. In Dvapara Yuga, He blessed Brihaspati. In Kali Yuga, He blesses the serpent Adi Sesha. Thus in every yuga, He demonstrates that He is the One who saves, protects and gives boons to devotees who worship in Hastigiri.

Desika says that he composed the work ‘Mei viratha manmiyam’, for the benefit of Vedic scholars and those well versed in the Nalayira Divya Prabandham. In addition he wants everyone to know of the greatness of the Lord of Hastigiri.