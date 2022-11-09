Faith | Symbolic representation

The Chidambaram temple is called Ponnambalam. It has nine kalasas, which represent the nine sakthis, said T. Rajarathinam, in a discourse.

Thirumoolar, in his Thirumandiram, says that Omkara has 64 arts. The Chidambaram temple has 64 roof beams, which denote the 64 arts. The roof is covered with 21,600 gold sheets. It is said that a human being takes 21,600 breaths per day. The 21,600 gold plates are symbolic of this. The number of nadis in a human being is said to be 72,000. In the Chidambaram temple, 72,000 nails have been used to symbolise this. The Panchakshara mantra has five syllables, and so there are five steps leading to the shrine. These steps are known as the Panchakshara padi. Lord Siva, who resides in us, also resides in the Ponnambalam. It is to show this, that the Ponnambalam has been built like the human body. Thirumoolar wrote that the human body is a temple and that the mouth is the entrance to this temple. Chidambara darshan is worship of the One in our hearts.

The Chidambaram temple represents the sky, one of the Panchabhutas. Lord Siva is here in the form of Akasa Linga. He is adorned with a garland of vilva leaves. Lord Nataraja’s lifted left foot represents Goddess Sakthi. It is called kunchitapada and anugraha pada. The significance of kunchitapada is described in Umapathy Sivam’s Kunchitangri Stava, a Sanskrit work which has 300 verses. The kunchitapada assures us that He is our refuge and the One who saves us. Nataraja’s front left hand points to the raised left foot, to indicate this. The left foot represents atmas, which have been rid of the three malams (impurities). Muyalakan, who lies beneath His right foot represents maya (illusion), which keeps us from realising God. The right foot is Lord Siva’s and the left foot is Goddess Sakthi’s.