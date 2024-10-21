Significance of Karva Chauth

Observed by millions of married women, especially those hailing from the northern parts of the country, Karva Chauth is a significant event in the devotional and festival calendar, said Prof. Kumool Abbi. Celebrated on Chaturthi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Karthik month, its significance lies in the belief of married women that prayers and fasting ensures the longevity of their husbands. Elaborate rituals are part of the observance of Karva Chauth. Married women observe complete nirjala fast from sunrise to moonrise, after partaking of a predawn meal, called sargi. Women congregate together the entire day in a spirit of sisterhood and camaraderie, wearing new clothes, exchanging gifts, and listening to Karva Chauth katha.

The festival culminates with the sighting of the moon and offering water to the moon argya, using an earthen pot. The water is offered through a sieve as the moon rises and the fast is broken with water offered by the husband who is seen through the same sieve. The important kathas associated with the festival of Karva Chauth are those of Satyavan and Savitri, a woman who got her dead husband back to life from Yama, the God of death. Similarly, popular is the story of Karwa, who with her devotion, was able to get her husband back from the jaws of death.

The most narrated legend is that of Queen Veeravalli, who fainted during her first Karva Chauth. Moved by her plight, her loving brothers installed a mirror on the peepal tree, creating an illusion of the moon. Veeravalli broke her fast and at the same time, news of her husband’s death reached them. As she ran out in agony, Goddess Parvati appeared before her and advised her to fast again and pray with devotion, which she did. Seeing her dedication, Yama agreed to restore her husband back to life.