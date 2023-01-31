ADVERTISEMENT

Right time to practice devotion

January 31, 2023 04:35 am | Updated January 30, 2023 06:35 pm IST

Some people may be of the thought that they are preoccupied with too many things and do not have time to devote for devotion. Some others may opine that it is for the later stage of their life. Which time is apt to start and practice? Sri Andal had shown to us by practising at a young age. Anything learned while young will last long lingering ever in our mind. Lightning emerges in a flash, lasts for few seconds and disappears. Our life is like that, spanning only for a short time. So  elders din into us to start practising the same at an early age. Azhwars have taken extensive efforts through hundreds of hymns to explain the greatness and importance of devotion and the same is exhibited by Sri Andal through just 30 poems in Tiruppavai. Initially we will be yearning towards Him but as we develop our devotion more and more, God will be yearning towards us, said Sri Parasara Badri Bhattar Swamy in a discourse.

Like the rain making a parched land cool, chanting of His namas will give solace to our dried heart. Not only cleaning the temple premises, offering fruits, flowers and ornaments but also reaching out to as many people carrying the message of Godly deeds and His qualities are considered as godly service. It is better to worship God and undertake the divine service along with Bhagavathas rather than doing alone, which is considered a deceitful one. Sri Andal quotes this in thirteenth pasuram “ Kallam Thavirndu Kalandhelore embhavai”. An Apostle asked whether Srirangam is your permanent abode, Lord Ranganatha replied that it is temporary and said only the heart of His devotees is permanent.

