Faith | Path of dharma

The story of Naabaga is related by Suka to Parikshit in the Bhagavata Purana. In a discourse, Sri B. Sundarkumar drew attention to many interesting insights that this story provides. First of all, it is shown that God confers untold benefits on one who stands by principled conduct for its own sake at all costs.

Naabaga is the youngest son of Nabaga, one of Manu’s sons. He is the most learned among his brothers and spends a longer time in Gurukula. In the meanwhile, the other brothers, thinking that Naabaga would continue his sastra studies, partition the entire ancestral property among themselves. But eventually, Naabaga returns and asks for his share. Since they have not left anything for him, they tell him to approach their father. The father agrees that this is not right, but tells him he need not be disappointed. He asks him to be present in a great yagna being performed by Sage Angiras and others. He could join them and help them in chanting certain mantras which they might not remember exactly at the appropriate moment. The rishis are pleased with his timely help and before departing, they gift him all the remains of the sacrifice as a token of gratitude.

But Rudra, to whom the remains in any sacrifice belong, appears and claims the share given to the boy. The son goes back to the father and the father also agrees that this is the dharma in any yagna. So he asks Naabaga to pray to Rudra and ask forgiveness. Rudra is pleased with the boy and appreciates the fact that the father has stood by dharma and that he has also spoken the truth. Rudra instructs him in Brahma Jnana and also gives him all the wealth that remained unused in the sacrifice. The son then leads a peaceful and prosperous life devoted to God along with his father.