Navaratri chanting

During Navaratri, women chant the powerful Lalitha Sahasranamam, either individually or in groups, with complete devotion every day. For centuries, generations of women have followed this daily ritual of lighting the lamp and praying to Lalithambigai of Tirumeeyachur for Her grace and blessings as She is an embodiment of Lakshmi, Saraswati and Parvati, said P. Swaminathan in a discourse.

How did She manifest in Tirumeeyachur in Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu? The Sun God slighted his charioteer Arunan, due to which he lost his lustre, and the world its prosperity. When devotees prayed to Parvati for deliverance, She begged Siva to restore the Sun’s brightness. Siva pointed out that the Sun had to repent for his arrogance for seven months. At the end of his penance, when he did not regain his glory, the Sun God complained bitterly, at which Parvati, exasperated with his prevailing ego, was about to curse him. Siva stepped in and suggested She reside in Tirumeeyachur to regain Her calm. When Her anger failed to subside, a devata arose from Her lips and rendered Lalitha Sahasranamam, appeasing the goddess. She continues to reside there and bless devotees. A pantheon of gods and sages have all prayed at the Lalithambigai temple.

Legend has it that Lalithambigai appeared in the dream of a devout woman in Karnataka and laughingly mentioned She lacked anklets. The devotee, wanting to remedy that, rushed to Tirumeeyachur but the priests informed her that the deity lacked provision for anklets. As she returned home disappointed, Lalithambigai again appeared in her dream. Simultaneously, the priests found that a provision for an anklet had mysteriously appeared on the deity. A true devotee is always cared for by Lalithambigai.