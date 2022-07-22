Faith in the Divine Mystery

The Lord imparts to Arjuna the essence of Raja Vidya that is the most profound of all esoteric truths. He adds that this innermost secret of the knowledge of God is accessible to those with implicit faith in scriptures. Such believers can strive to attain salvation, while those who tend to doubt the teaching that proclaims the Supremacy of the One Brahman cannot be relieved from the cycle of birth. Though generally it is possible for at least those committed to scriptural study to have an idea of these deep truths, and also believe in them, it is most difficult to experience it in one’s inner self at all times, pointed out Sri B. Sundarkumar in a discourse.

The Lord explains the divine mystery as “all beings are in Me but I am not in them.” He is ‘sarva loka saranyan,’ the sole refuge and protector for all. He says He is the yagna; he is the Pita, Pitamaha, Omkara, Sarva sakshi, etc. He is the essence of all auspicious vastus, etc. He is the seed for all. He is both ‘sat’ and ‘asat.’ The same truth of His all pervasiveness is proclaimed in the Rudra Trishati comprising the 300 names of Rudra.

The Lord says that maybe only very few souls have internalised Him as the primordial ever-existing Supreme One without a beginning and end. Most of us accept this knowledge, but are unable to constantly reinforce this truth in practical life. This is the case even with sages steeped in meditation and renunciates alike. That is why the samhitas that prescribe rules and duties for the sanyasi and grihastha have laid down that the sanyasi, though exempted from the karmas and yagnas, has to include reciting the Upanishads relevant to the respective branch of the Vedas to which he belongs, and the chanting of Rudra Trishati and the Bhagavad Gita in his daily routine.