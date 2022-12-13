Faith | Five important names of God

December 13, 2022 04:19 am | Updated December 12, 2022 04:18 pm IST

Bhakti alone cannot make a person comprehensive. We should be afraid of indulging in misdeeds. If we have that fear, it will make us self-disciplined and help us develop spirituality. This is called “Bhaya Bhakti”. Bhaya denotes fear and Bhakti devotion. Chanting the names of God is the easiest way to develop spirituality. The base of ornaments is the yellow metal (gold) but the ornaments have more value — similarly, the names of God.

Among so many names, the following five are considered the most important. The first one is Sri Rama. Hanuman is the best example — He overcame all the difficulties by chanting the name of Lord Rama.

The second is Sri Krishna, who is ever ready to help His devotees and fulfil their desires exactly as prayed.

The third is Narayana. In whatever quagmire and deep sorrow we are, by chanting the name Narayana, we can be easily pulled out of the abyss. Sri Andal says in the first poem in Tiruppavai that Lord Narayana will give all solace to us.

The fourth is Govinda. In Villibharatham, the author Sri Villiputhur Azhwan, says that when Draupadi was disrobed, she called the Lord only by this name and she was protected. By chanting the name Govinda, we can be assured of no rebirth.

Lastly, Narasimha — the most powerful one. Lord Narasimha fulfilled the words of a hunter who gave a promise to Padmapadhar, a disciple of Sri Adi Sankara. The hunter tied the Lord with leaves and climbers and brought Him before Padmapadhar, as assured. Lord Narasimha was all compassionate and merciful to the devotee Prahlada, who chanted His name incessantly.

By chanting these five names every day, we can derive the benign blessings of the Almighty, said Smt. Vasuki Manoharan in a discourse.