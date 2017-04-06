Spirit of surrender

The Tirukkural captures the spirit of renunciation and surrender thus: ‘When one attaches himself with the Lord who is free from all attachments, he is bound to eternal happiness. A new bond is gained when all other bonds are broken. One is no longer ensnared in delusion.’

Scriptures hail the renunciation of all that one considers as one’s own and offering oneself wholly to the Lord as the highest spiritual attainment, the only means by which a jivatma can attain salvation. In a discourse, Damal Ramakrishnan and Perundevi pointed out that Vibhishana exemplifies this spirit when he chooses to leave his ties with Ravana who stands in adharma. Though born in the rakshasa race, Vibhishana is described as a dharmatma, one who is by nature a righteous person. He can never be a part of adharma.

Generally, the rakshasas engage in severe penance to gain boons that confer power and invincibility. But Vibhishana had sought the boon of infinite wisdom, instead of infinite power, and the tendency to tread the path of righteousness. Hence he knows all along that Rama is the Lord Narayana whom he worships and so decides to seek His feet.

He appears before the group of monkeys on the northern shores where Rama and Lakshmana stay and stands in the skies along with four other rakshasa warriors. Even as the monkeys are ready to attack them, Vibhishana, freed from delusions, speaks fearlessly about the purpose of his coming to Rama’s camp when war with Lanka is imminent. When Vibhishana’s plea is accepted, he falls at Rama’s feet, and once again repeats his wishes: “I know fully well that you are the refuge for all beings and hence I seek your feet. I have renounced my friends, wealth, Lanka, etc and come here. My place, life and well being henceforth belong to your kindness and grace.”