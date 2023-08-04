External symbols and devotion

August 04, 2023 05:04 am | Updated 05:04 am IST

Pillai Lokacharya wrote 18 works, known collectively as Ashtadasa Rahasyangal. Manavala Mamunigal observed that of these 18, Srivachana Bhushanam was the most valuable, elaborated M.A. Venkatakrishnan in a discourse. Mamunigal added that this was not empty praise, but the absolute truth. In Srivachana Bhushanam, Pillai Lokacharya gives the qualities which Sri Vaishnavas should have. Sastras say that we should sport external symbols, in addition to keeping our thoughts focused on the Supreme One. A Vaishnava should wear a strand made of tulsi seeds and another made of lotus seeds. He must also wear an urdhva pundra on his forehead. We might wonder why external symbols are important.

External symbols are prescribed, because they are likely to act as a check on our conduct. It is a way to impose self-discipline. Even if we are tempted to do wrong, we will stop and have a rethink. We will ask ourselves what people will think of us if we look like devout people, but indulge in acts unbecoming of our devotion. That will keep us from doing something we should not. Srivachana Bhushanam lists many qualities a Vaishnava should have. These prescriptions are so difficult to adhere to, that one wonders who will follow them. But if a person reads them, and feels remorseful about not following any of them, then he may make an attempt to change his behaviour. He may then seek the company of those who will lead him in the right path, and gradually, he may acquire the prescribed traits. Manavala Mamunigal asks who can have all these qualities spoken of by Pillai Lokachariar. Acharyas who came after Mamunigal said that if anyone could be said to be a true observer of Pillai Lokachariar’s instructions, then it was none other than Manavala Mamunigal himself.