Exoneration of souls

April 21, 2023 05:08 am | Updated April 20, 2023 06:09 pm IST

Scriptures say that we cannot define or decide what is a good deed or what a sinful deed is. We have to identify and understand only with the help of sastras. The ill-effect of sinful deeds can be cleansed by two ways. The first one is by experiencing them. Even if we take hundred births, it will be with us until we experienced and exhausted. The second way is by undertaking remedial measures (Prayaschitham). Only God has the power and through His resolve our sins can be eradicated. Lord Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita says “ Aham Thva Sarva Papebhyaha” - “I will secure you all deliverance from all sins, be rid of all worries”.

Like an accused being hand-cuffed, we are pushed into the worldly bondage. Swami Vedantha Desika in his Daya Sathakam says in sloka 33 “ pala vitharana thaksham” — through an enactment of a court scene that we are brought into the courtroom of God’s kingdom. The bench of judges consists of God and His divine consort. The rules say that an innocent should not be punished. The judges should be conversant with the laws. Neither excess nor moderate punishment should be handed out. An equal and exact punishment matching to the crime should be passed. No lopsided judgement or no partiality be shown. The arguments of the accused should be heard. No one comes forward to argue on our behalf including all the celestials. But Dayadevi, the Goddess in the form of mercy, out of sympathy towards us pleads with the God on our behalf that a surrendered soul need not be punished and God with a melting heart exonerates us, said Sri Valayapettai Ramachariar in a discourse.