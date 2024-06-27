Devotion to Krishna is a time-tested and sure means of salvation. Vaishnavite saint Andal and Rajput princess Mirabai are the prominent examples of Krishna bhakti, said Va Ve Su in a discourse.

Although both lived in different ages and under different cultures, what is common is that both were exposed to Krishna through their close contacts. Andal was raised with stories of Krishna by her father, the Vasihnavite saint, Periyazhwar. Mira, on the other hand, heard of Krishna through her guru and treated the statue of Giridhar, gifted to her, as her spouse. Both Andal and Mira considered themselves as His spouse at a metaphysical level. Both broke convention in their devotion. Andal donned on herself the flower garland she strung for her Ranganantha, before offering it to him; an offering the Lord accepted forthwith. Her bhakti was like an arrow shot by an expert archer like Arjuna, hitting bull’s eye unerringly.

Mirabai’s devotion was tested more, to show devotees that trials and tribulations are part of the journey to attaining God consciousness. She was made to wed a prince, despite informing everyone that she was ‘wedded’ to Giridhar. She was personally tested and humiliated for constantly singing and dancing over the exploits of her dark beau, Krishna, Giridhara. When she was thrown out of her home, she reached Brindavan and sought a meeting with Goswami, her guru who had seen her potential at birth. He refused to meet her, since he was an ascetic and she was only a female. Mira then showed him who was a better ascetic by pointing out that in Brindavan there is only one Purushothaman (Krishna), the rest are all his gopikas. The humbled guru sought her pardon.