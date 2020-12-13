Every bit is valuable

13 December 2020 21:13 IST

The paths of karma, jnana and bhakti explained in detail by Krishna as the principal means to attain oneness with God, are also shown to be not mutually exclusive. In fact they blend with one another in a harmonious manner to make each one’s spiritual sadana efficacious in its own way, pointed out Swami Omkarananda in a discourse.

While speaking of dhyana yoga, for instance, Krishna says that it is through karma yoga that one can enter it. Karma yoga has its own benefits. In it is built the necessary quality for renunciation. It demands that one gets involved in karma or the performance of one’s ordained duties and actions in a selfless manner. This means that one gives up any desire for the fruits of all acts one does. By gaining perfection in karma yoga, by ‘abhyasa,’ practice, one becomes eligible for dhyana yoga. How is one to know that he has perfected karma yoga? When one’s mind is freed of all impurities, is the Lord’s answer. The touchstone for success and efficacy of the practice is ‘vairagya,’ renunciation of one’s desires for worldly objects and sense objects. All sadana is thus centred in the mind. Self confidence and self effort are the watchwords to guide the aspirant and gradually to free the mind of all impurities. Once desires are absent, karma becomes dormant. For the aspirant who becomes adept at dhyana yoga, automatically the hold on karma falls away. Then one’s focus becomes the single minded quest for the realisation of the self and God. One more invaluable message given in the Gita is the truth that though the path to salvation is arduous and attained through many births, there is no break in individual spiritual effort. Nor can it go waste at any point of time. Every bit of spiritual sadana by each one gets credited to one’s account as a matter of routine.

Advertising

Advertising