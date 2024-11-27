Ethical values in Ramayana

Trichy Sri. Kalyanaraman said in a discourse about some of the ethical values hidden in the Ramayana. People undertake various activities as if they know everything out of the sheer influence of “Maya.” God does everything as if He knows nothing, hence the name ”Mayon“ to Him.

During bad times, the mind goes astray. Sita revealed to the world that harsh words will endanger a person. When Sri Rama persuaded Sita not to come along with Him to the forest as life in the forest was not as easy as she thought and detailed at great length the difficulties and dangers, she repeatedly insisted and at one stage told Rama whether He was not brave and capable enough to protect her.

On another occasion, when Rama pursued the golden deer Mareecha, who beguiled and simulated Rama’s voice, Sita insisted Lakshmana go and save Rama. As Lakshmana was reluctant to go, leaving Sita alone, fearing her safety, she cast aspersions on him. When people succumb to anger, it dominates and makes them lose themselves. Chanting Rama nama in the Asoka forest, Sita turned to Rama. Sri Andal says in Tiruppavai to always chant God’s name (kesavanai padavum).

Obstinate people will not listen to the wiser advice of others. People should be bold, say the truth, and follow dharmas. Vibhishana was the best example. He did not hesitate to point out Ravana’s mistakes and advise him to change his mind.

Sita told Ravana that Hanuman was capable of crossing seven oceans, but Ravana kept her captive to find out by crossing only one ocean. One should not boast of oneself, as this will get one in trouble. Sita cautioned Ravana when he boasted of his power, ability, and wealth.

Fear will arise only when a person indulges in sinful activities or tells lies. A person should not be afraid of discharging his ordained duties.