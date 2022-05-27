Eternally linked

As human beings endowed with the senses, mind and intellect, each one is equipped to realise God. In fact, it is the birthright of every human being to strive to know God and become aware of the purpose of one’s existence. In the vast repertoire of Tamizh devotional literature, the songs of Tirunavukkarasar unfold his vision of God and make us experience God’s nature and His subtle presence in our lives, pointed out Nallur Sri Sa Saravanan in a discourse. He makes us sensitive to His all pervasive presence in creation. One cannot but be overwhelmed by awareness of this truth that establishes His close proximity and oneness with all beings.

That He is always in union with every being at all times is captured by Tirunavukkarasar in the sixth Thirumurai, in the phrase “karuvahi kannu thalai ninran.” How is life manifest in creation? It is shown that every living being is linked with God right from the time the foetus begins to evolve in the womb. It is the unseen power of the creator that gives life to all beings, and sustains all existence. The analogy of how a shadow is attached to a being or object can help us to understand the inseparable quality of our association with God.

Further, the choice of the term ‘kannuthalai” in this phrase alludes to ‘seeing,’ a function of the primary sense organ, the eye. The eye is an instrument that enables us to perceive the world around us and makes us engage in our daily activities. Basically the act of seeing is naturally linked with light, though it might appear that it happens when the eyelids are open. The wonder is that this ‘seeing’ is taking place without any conscious effort and any explanation in our lives at all times. So too, 'Kadavul Tanmai' or God’s nature is seen in His eternal link with life and all beings.