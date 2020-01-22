Eternal values

The Tirukkural is attributed to Tiruvalluvar who is held to have lived around 2,000 years ago. But its timeless merit stands out as it speaks with the authority and profundity of the scriptures to all generations cutting across all cross-sections of society, culture and so on. The entire text is inspired by the author’s quest to know the truth and is in keeping with his own ‘kural’ that urges people to pursue this in all earnestness.

“True knowledge is the perception concerning everything of whatever kind that that thing is the true thing. Every object, whatever maybe its nature, can confer wisdom if one is able to recognise the true and lasting values from that nature of the particular object.” The text is a testimony to the refinement and fine tuning that has gone into the author’s observation of human life and tendencies, to capture the essence of ethics and moral code which is after all the basis of human existence, pointed out Sri Tamizhmagan in a discourse. Some kurals are easy to understand at the literal level and some though appearing easy have to be pondered upon to extract their full relevance.

One such is the kural that describes the impact of harsh words as more agonizing than the hurt and pain that is caused by burns. On the whole, the verses yield richer depth and meaning even as one’s vision of life is shaped when being exposed to the coexistence of good and evil in life. The poet observes that not only are greed and jealousy rampant in this world but that more often corrupt people seem to thrive and prosper while those adhering to dharma seem to suffer. Yet, he stresses noble living and high thinking to counter negative and evil tendencies. Upholding righteousness against pressures of severe trials is the best virtue.