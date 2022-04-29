Essence of sastras

Sastras state that every birth is obtained by one’s past karma. Of all births, human birth is considered a great boon since human beings are privileged to be endowed with intellect and mind by which it is possible to understand their status and purpose of life. There is much to learn during one’s brief lifetime. It is not possible to know everything and there will be many obstacles to our learning.

In a discourse, Asuri Sri Madhavachariar drew attention to Vedanta Desika’s philosophical treatises wherein the acharya has analysed the entire sastra literature in detail and has extracted the most useful learning for the benefit of humanity. All that is essential for a jiva to strive for moksha and thereby get relieved from the cycle of birth is explained in clear terms. Sastras show that every jiva belongs to the Supreme Lord. The Lord along with Sri is the sole master and ruler of all beings, humans, celestials, and all else, as Nammazhwar has put it in the very first Tiruvaimozhi. His abode is Vaikunta where the Nityasuris are ever engaged in His service. The jiva too is eligible to enjoy this state, but owing to his past karma is unaware of his original swaroopa and is caught in samsara. The Lord is the sole cure for this pitiable plight and He alone is the boat to guide the jiva across the endless stream of samsara.

Krishna explains that it is a long quest spanning many births. It is likely that perhaps at the end of many births, it may be that one fortunate jiva may gain the jnana that Vasudeva is the Highest Truth and also the awareness of his relationship with the Lord as that of a son, disciple and a servant. With the Lord’s grace, the jiva then is led to seek salvation through the paths of devotion and surrender and also to attain it.