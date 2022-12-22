December 22, 2022 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST

Penance is good for our spiritual well being, said Malayaman, in a discourse. Thayumanavar said that our five senses are like hunters, dominating our lives, and keeping us from thinking beyond this world. Controlling the sense organs, living in forests and hills, exposing oneself to the elements and eating dry leaves are components of penance, he says.

Asiriya Maalai says that bathing in jungle streams, wearing garments made of tree bark, performing yagas, living in forests and hills, bringing the five senses under control — these constitute penance. Pattinathar’s definition of penance is similar to this. Thirumurugattruppadai shows us the importance of penance and the traits of those who do penance. Nalladanar, in his Thirikadugam, says that having a pure heart, always speaking the truth, not wanting to harm anyone through thoughts, words or deeds — these are the characteristics of those involved in penance. Living as one pleases, and yielding to temptations, is not penance. Think of a shining nail which sits tightly in its slot in the yoke of a bullock cart. Our thoughts must have the same focus as the unmoving nail in the yoke, says poet Mundrurai Araiyanar.

Poet Kari Asan says that not harming others, forgetting one’s own problems, keeping one’s temper in check, giving up desires — if a man has these qualities, then his penance will be successful. Kanimedhaiyar, who was also known as Kanimedhaaviyar, authored a work called Eladi, in which he says being unattached to family life is penance. Bearing one’s misfortune uncomplainingly, and abstaining from harming others — these two qualities are the very essence of penance, says Thiruvalluvar. Kaari Asan concurs with this view. Thiruvalluvar says that those who resort to penance can even conquer death.