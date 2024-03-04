March 04, 2024 05:07 am | Updated 05:07 am IST

Adi Sankara’s granthas are useful to many devotees and the biggest takeaway is that satsang is a big blessing, said Swami Ramacharana Tirtha (Nochur) in a discourse. Even if a devotee feels he is not well versed in scriptures, he would know Adi Sankara’s Bhajagovindham.

The essence of Bhajagovindham lies in the sloka, “Satsangatve nissangatvam, nissangatve nirmohatvam, nirmohatve nischalatattvam, nischalatattve jivan mukthi“. Everyone wants to be comfortable, but do not know how to go about it. Why does a child cry at birth? It does so because it is aware that the comfort of the womb is gone and the situation is changed. It cries, seeks comfort. This quest for sukham starts from the moment of birth and continues throughout one’s life. How will such inner equipoise come? It is only through the company of the wise, through discourses.

In Sivananda Lahiri, Adi Sankara prays to Sarveswara, saying, “I will pray and perform pujas; Oh, loka guru, kindly advice in a manner that will bring me inner santi.” Listening to discourses in itself would bring one nirvriti or inner bliss. Satsang, the company of good people, and hearing their lectures would enhance one’s intelligence quotient, while strengthening one’s bhakti. Just as how a cow would approach one if one were to offer a few blades of grass (and not a stick at which even a dog would run away), so too should one seek to improve oneself with bhakti and gnana in order to find that inner bliss, that Adi Sankara refers to as “Chidananda roopaya Shivoham Shivoham” in his work, Nirvana Shatakam.

