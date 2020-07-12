Epitome of detachment

12 July 2020 22:17 IST

Except for a few realised souls who have attained Poorna Vairagya, it is not possible for the majority of the people living in this world to be totally detached to the concerns caused by the body mind complex. But even such realised souls have to fight the strong pulls of nostalgia to remain in that state. Vidura stands out as an embodiment of detachment in the scene when he sheds his mortal body in Yudhishtira’s presence which is described in a telling manner in the Devi Bhagavata, pointed out Sri K. Srinivasan in a discourse.

Vidura’s life, character and antecedents show that he is committed to dharma and is also a great devotee who knows Krishna as the Supreme Lord incarnate. It is held that he himself is the incarnation of Yama who was once cursed by Sage Mandavya to be born as a human being. As Vyasa’s son, Vidura had always been a source of support to Dhritarashtra and he accompanies him to the forest where they spend the last years of their lives. Yudhishtira and others once visit them in the forest. Not seeing Vidura, Yudhishtira makes enquiries and is told that Vidura has become detached and has gained Poorna virakti and has left the place. He is in total solitude and is doing penance and meditating on the Supreme Lord. The next day Yudhishtira sees Vidura on the banks of the Ganga, totally lost in meditation and in an emaciated state. He is overwhelmed and pays obeisance to him.

Here, the Suta says that Vidura does not react but just stands stupefied in front of Yudhishtira. The term used is ‘stanu bhuta’ meaning remaining stone like. Vidura holds on to his commitment to remain detached even when accosted by his favourite Yudhishtira. It is said that a bright effulgence comes out of his body and enters Yudhishtira while he falls lifeless.

