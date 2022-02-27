Envy is self-destructive

When Pandu died, the Pandavas went to Hastinapura. The Pandavas excelled in everything, whether it was training in warfare or sports. Bhima was the one with the most physical strength among the Pandavas, and from the beginning, Duryodhana was jealous of him. Childhood envy is common and it is the duty of a parent to advise his child about the dangers of jealousy and to help the child acquire a healthy attitude towards life. Dhritarashtra knew of Duryodhana’s ill feeling towards the Pandavas and particularly towards Bhima. But he did nothing about it, said Kidambi Narayanan, in a discourse. He did not set his son on the right track.. As a result, Duryodhana nurtured his jealousy over the years, until it led to an unconquerable rage against Bhima.

Duryodhana wanted to eliminate Bhima. He hatched a plot to throw Bhima into the Ganges while Bhima was asleep. The Kauravas and Pandavas went to a place called Pramanakoti, where they camped to indulge in sporting activities. Bhima partook of the feast that was prepared and went to sleep. This was the chance Duryodhana had been waiting for. He had Bhima thrown into the Ganges. But Bhima woke up from his sleep, swam back, and went back to sleep!

A disappointed Duryodhana then consulted Sakuni for further ideas. Sakuni suggested that Bhima’s food be poisoned. So Duryodhana served poisoned food to Bhima. But the poison did not harm Bhima and he remained as strong as ever. When the Kurukshetra war broke out, Duryodhana lost his chariot and his horses, and was all alone on the battlefield. He ran away and hid in a pond, and refused to come out to fight Bhima. Krishna then insulted him and mocked him until, unable to bear the taunts, Duryodhana came out. Eventually, Bhima killed him.